Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 270.13 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 1.23% to Rs 32.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 270.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales270.13257.01 5 OPM %18.7420.95 -PBDT54.3553.20 2 PBT43.7344.25 -1 NP32.8933.30 -1
