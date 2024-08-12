Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 247.14 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 17.66% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 247.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.247.14246.7017.0121.2145.5251.3635.4042.9526.4932.17