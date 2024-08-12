Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 247.14 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 17.66% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 247.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales247.14246.70 0 OPM %17.0121.21 -PBDT45.5251.36 -11 PBT35.4042.95 -18 NP26.4932.17 -18
