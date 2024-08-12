Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 54.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 80.08 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 54.24% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 80.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales80.0867.45 19 OPM %21.6520.42 -PBDT15.1411.98 26 PBT11.127.20 54 NP8.365.42 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content