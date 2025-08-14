Fluidomat standalone net profit declines 36.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.53% to Rs 12.39 croreNet profit of Fluidomat declined 36.79% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.53% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.3915.59 -21 OPM %24.8633.35 -PBDT3.875.87 -34 PBT3.585.66 -37 NP2.684.24 -37
