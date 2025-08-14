Orissa Bengal Carrier consolidated net profit rises 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 85.22 croreNet profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier rose 83.33% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 85.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales85.2275.43 13 OPM %2.363.12 -PBDT3.752.38 58 PBT2.371.29 84 NP1.871.02 83
