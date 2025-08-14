Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 3.20 croreNet profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 118.18% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.203.19 0 OPM %26.8824.14 -PBDT0.710.71 0 PBT0.440.43 2 NP0.720.33 118
