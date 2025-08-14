Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2025 quarter



Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 3.20 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 118.18% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.203.19 0 OPM %26.8824.14 -PBDT0.710.71 0 PBT0.440.43 2 NP0.720.33 118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

