Pfizer standalone net profit rises 27.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 603.05 croreNet profit of Pfizer rose 27.23% to Rs 191.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 603.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 562.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales603.05562.86 7 OPM %34.8331.53 -PBDT273.94217.22 26 PBT259.53202.62 28 NP191.75150.71 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content