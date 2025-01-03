Business Standard

Force Motors gains after sales climb 8% MoM in Dec'24

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Force Motors added 2.51% to Rs 7,425.70 after the company's total sales increased 8.01% to 2,036 units in December 2024 as compared with 1,885 units sold in November 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, total sales declined 18.07% in December 2024, compared to 2,485 units sold in December 2023.

Domestic sales stood at 1,985 units in December 2024, up 14.34% MoM and down 8.06% YoY.

In December 2024, total exports stood at 51 units, reflecting a YoY drop of 84.35% and a MoM decline of 65.77%.

The company said that it has discontinued Tractor Business effective from closure of business hours on 31st March 2024.

 

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.83% to Rs 135.02 crore on 7.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

