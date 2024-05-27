Business Standard
Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 132.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 51.42% to Rs 44.14 crore
Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 132.72% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.42% to Rs 44.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.42% to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 135.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.1429.15 51 135.41107.36 26 OPM %16.8112.66 -15.3411.80 - PBDT7.823.84 104 21.1812.98 63 PBT6.742.87 135 17.479.78 79 NP5.052.17 133 12.997.24 79
First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

