Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PS IT Infrastructure &amp; Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 6.85 crore
Net loss of PS IT Infrastructure & Services reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 295.42% to Rs 20.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.855.24 31 20.725.24 295 OPM %-142.481.15 --131.76-1.34 - PBDT-9.760.13 PL -27.300.01 PL PBT-9.760.13 PL -27.300.01 PL NP-2.890.13 PL -20.430.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 214.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 727.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure &amp; Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Refex Renewables &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 108.17 times

INR Settles Off Intraday High In Line With Benchmark Indices

Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon