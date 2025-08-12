Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 64.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 64.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 47.79% to Rs 459.34 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 64.43% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.79% to Rs 459.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 879.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales459.34879.86 -48 OPM %12.9015.54 -PBDT60.18132.11 -54 PBT43.95119.65 -63 NP32.7091.92 -64

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

