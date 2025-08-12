Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 67.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 119.72 croreNet profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 67.92% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 119.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.72147.28 -19 OPM %2.552.32 -PBDT2.902.15 35 PBT2.381.61 48 NP1.781.06 68
