G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 28.01 croreNet profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 109.68% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.0125.32 11 OPM %19.1412.95 -PBDT4.922.59 90 PBT3.691.54 140 NP2.601.24 110
