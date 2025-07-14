Monday, July 14, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 109.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 28.01 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 109.68% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.0125.32 11 OPM %19.1412.95 -PBDT4.922.59 90 PBT3.691.54 140 NP2.601.24 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon