GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.310.32 -3 OPM %48.3971.88 -PBDT0.150.23 -35 PBT0.150.23 -35 NP0.110.17 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

