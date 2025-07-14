NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 74.79 croreNet profit of NELCO declined 60.53% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 74.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales74.7974.08 1 OPM %10.3516.63 -PBDT7.3211.40 -36 PBT2.406.11 -61 NP1.804.56 -61
