Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 croreNet profit of Tata Technologies rose 5.09% to Rs 170.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1268.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1244.291268.97 -2 OPM %16.0818.21 -PBDT263.88249.35 6 PBT232.55219.64 6 NP170.28162.03 5
