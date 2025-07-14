Monday, July 14, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 5.09% to Rs 170.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 1244.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1268.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1244.291268.97 -2 OPM %16.0818.21 -PBDT263.88249.35 6 PBT232.55219.64 6 NP170.28162.03 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO subscribed 13.45 times

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO subscribed 13.45 times

Consumer price inflation dips to lowest since Jan-19, food prices in negative zone

Consumer price inflation dips to lowest since Jan-19, food prices in negative zone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon