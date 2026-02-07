G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.22% to Rs 2308.28 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 0.96% to Rs 259.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 261.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 2308.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1694.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2308.281694.5020.2821.82391.58411.48342.57350.37259.20261.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News