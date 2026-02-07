G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 36.22% to Rs 2308.28 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects declined 0.96% to Rs 259.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 261.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 2308.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1694.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2308.281694.50 36 OPM %20.2821.82 -PBDT391.58411.48 -5 PBT342.57350.37 -2 NP259.20261.71 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST