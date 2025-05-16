Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.86% to Rs 100.89 croreNet profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 61.61% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.86% to Rs 100.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.23% to Rs 33.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 316.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales100.8969.17 46 316.01257.13 23 OPM %13.3912.58 -12.9411.78 - PBDT18.0011.19 61 47.7735.79 33 PBT16.9010.23 65 43.3331.93 36 NP12.047.45 62 33.7523.40 44
