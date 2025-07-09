Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G R Infraprojects secures NHAI road project in Bihar

G R Infraprojects secures NHAI road project in Bihar

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
G R Infraprojects announced that GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received a letter dated 08th July 2025 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declaring appointed date w.e.f. 01 July 2025 for the project Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (From KM. 151+200 to KM. 184+700, Pkg-7, Total Length = 33.50 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-7). The contract price is Rs 1248.37 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

