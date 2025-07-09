Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Lokesh Machines Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd and Dreamfolks Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2025.

Lokesh Machines Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd and Dreamfolks Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2025.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 16.69 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Lokesh Machines Ltd crashed 7.85% to Rs 218.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12459 shares in the past one month.

Rhetan TMT Ltd lost 7.75% to Rs 17.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Special Breaking News

Zepto set to raise $500 mn in new funding round, valuation to touch $7 bn

share market stock market trading

Stock Market close: Sensex dips 176 pts, Nifty at 25,476; realty, metal stocks drag, Vedanta down 3%

Jaguar aircraft, aircraft, Desert Flag-10

IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, both pilots dead

Starlink

Elon Musk's Starlink clears final regulatory hurdle to enter India: Report

rahul gandhi, protests, bihar protests

Maharashtra polls were 'rigged', Bihar won't be, claims Rahul Gandhi

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd slipped 5.35% to Rs 182.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9926 shares in the past one month.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd dropped 5.29% to Rs 167.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atishay standalone net profit rises 52.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit rises 52.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Net inflows into equity mutual funds up around 24% on monthly basis, SIP inflows hit all time high

Net inflows into equity mutual funds up around 24% on monthly basis, SIP inflows hit all time high

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

India's petroleum and liquid fuel production set to hit 5.94 million barrels per day in 2026

India's petroleum and liquid fuel production set to hit 5.94 million barrels per day in 2026

Religare Enterprises climbs as board to mull fund raising plan on 11 July

Religare Enterprises climbs as board to mull fund raising plan on 11 July

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon