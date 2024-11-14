Business Standard
Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 79.10% to Rs 56.40 crore

Net Loss of Laxmi Cotspin reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.10% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.4031.49 79 OPM %-4.59-0.22 -PBDT-3.20-0.95 -237 PBT-3.98-1.76 -126 NP-3.77-2.61 -44

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

