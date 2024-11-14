Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.10% to Rs 56.40 croreNet Loss of Laxmi Cotspin reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.10% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.4031.49 79 OPM %-4.59-0.22 -PBDT-3.20-0.95 -237 PBT-3.98-1.76 -126 NP-3.77-2.61 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content