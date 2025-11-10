Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.161.24 -6 OPM %0.866.45 -PBDT0.050.10 -50 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.040.08 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content