Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 104.92 croreNet profit of Super Sales India rose 194.20% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 104.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales104.92101.17 4 OPM %10.496.98 -PBDT11.878.07 47 PBT5.851.69 246 NP4.061.38 194
