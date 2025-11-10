Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 104.92 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India rose 194.20% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 104.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales104.92101.17 4 OPM %10.496.98 -PBDT11.878.07 47 PBT5.851.69 246 NP4.061.38 194

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

