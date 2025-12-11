Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 54.40% to Rs 10.87 crore

Net Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 317.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 173.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.40% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.877.04 54 OPM %41.03437.93 -PBDT-316.38-173.00 -83 PBT-316.79-173.52 -83 NP-317.47-173.49 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Associated Alcohols & Breweries launches its premium products in Jharkhand

Associated Alcohols & Breweries launches its premium products in Jharkhand

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Centum Electronics rallies after inking pact with Indra Air Traffic for air navigation systems

Centum Electronics rallies after inking pact with Indra Air Traffic for air navigation systems

Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

KSR Footwear Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KSR Footwear Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon