Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 75.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 75.66% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.45% to Rs 257.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.257.15217.096.326.6118.3012.5916.4810.8715.308.71