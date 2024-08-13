Xelpmoc Design and Tech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.91 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.40% to Rs 0.73 croreNet Loss of Xelpmoc Design and Tech reported to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 68.40% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.732.31 -68 OPM %-384.93-125.54 -PBDT-2.66-2.58 -3 PBT-3.15-3.10 -2 NP-3.91-3.67 -7
