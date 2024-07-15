Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 29.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 214.14 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 29.44% to Rs 113.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 214.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 270.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales214.14270.45 -21 OPM %69.6479.85 -PBDT154.57215.97 -28 PBT152.73215.05 -29 NP113.84161.34 -29
