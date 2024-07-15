Business Standard
Market at day's high; European mkt opens lower

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks marched higher and hit a fresh intraday high in afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 24,600 level. Barring consumer durables index all the other sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green.
At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 321.91 points or 0.40% to 80,831.49. The Nifty 50 index added 124.30 points or 0.51% to 24,626.45
The Nifty 50 index index hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 24,635.05 in afternoon trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.86% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,047 shares rose and 1,910 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number came in at 3.36% (Provisional) for the month of June, as compared with 2.61% in the previous month of May 2024, according to the latest official data.
Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of June, 2024 stood at 0.39% as compared to May, 2024.

Alliance Integrated Metaliks allots 26.33 cr bonus equity shares

Varun Beverages gains after signing exclusive agreement with PepsiCo for Zimbabwe, Zambia

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd spurts 4.03%, gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.26%, up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Gainers & Losers:
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.27%), Sbi Life Insurance Company (up 2.73%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.37%), NTPC (up 2.35%) and Shriram Finance (up 2.34%) were major Nifty gainers.
Asian Paints (down 1.42%), Grasim Industries (down 1.27%), Tata Steel (down 0.96%), LTIMindtree (down 0.95%) and Tata Consumer Products (down 0.77%) were major Nifty losers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) gained 3.60 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 383.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.58 crore in Q1 FY24.
Ashok Leyland gained 1.53% after the company announced that it has bagged single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2,104 units of Viking passenger bus.
Tanla Platforms surged 8.94% to Rs 1043 after the company announced a commercial agreement with a global tech major to deploy its Wisely ATP solution to combat scams.
Zen Technologies was locked in an upper circuit of 5% after the company collaborated with its subsidiary, AI Turing Technologies to launch four AI powered robots for the global defense market.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 0.24%. The drug major on Friday announced that it has received a tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Selexipag for injection, 1,800 mcg/vial.
Global Markets:
European stocks declined across the board while Asian stocks traded mixed on Monday, as global markets assess the impact of an assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
China's economic growth fell short of expectations in the second quarter, dampening sentiment. The country's GDP expanded by 4.7% year-on-year, slowing from the previous quarter's 5.3%. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding U.S. politics, following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, added to market volatility.
However, losses were tempered by a positive close on Wall Street on Friday, where major indexes approached record highs amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts. Wall Street futures remained modestly positive in Asian trading hours, although the impact of the attempted assassination on the 2024 presidential race remains unclear. Trump is scheduled to be officially nominated as the Republican presidential candidate at this week's party convention
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

