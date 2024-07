Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Alliance Integrated Metaliks at its meeting held on 15 July 2024 has approved allotment of 26.33 crore bonus equity shares in ratio of 2:1. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 39,49,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each amounting to Rs 39,49,50,000/-.