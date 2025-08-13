Ganges Securities consolidated net profit declines 1.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 6.36 croreNet profit of Ganges Securities declined 1.90% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.367.72 -18 OPM %13.8422.80 -PBDT1.481.87 -21 PBT1.321.69 -22 NP1.031.05 -2
