Garuda Construction Q3 PAT spurts 156% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Garuda Construction and Engineering reported a 156.02% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.95 crore on a 125.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 140.02 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 43.67 crore, up by 153.9% from Rs 17.20 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 96.53 crore, up 112.53% YoY.

Garuda Construction and Engineering specializes in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

The scrip rose 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 204.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News