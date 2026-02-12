Nifty slips below 25,850 mark; realty shares witness profit booking

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with substantial losses in mid-morning trade weighed down by profit booking. Sentiment remained cautious due to the expiry of BSE derivatives contracts and FII selling, prompting a shift toward a risk-off approach. The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. Investors also awaited for the Q3 results from Indian Hotel Company, Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC and Coal India, due later today.

Realty shares tumbled after rallying for four consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 427.92 points or 0.51% to 83,805.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 121.55 points or 0.47% to 25,832.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.71% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.89%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,557 shares rose and 2,290 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 1.10% to 28,986.55. The index jumped 4.28% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 2.26%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.78%), DLF (down 1.59%), Sobha (down 1.58%) and Godrej Properties (down 1.38%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.23%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.83%), Lodha Developers (down 0.78%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.14%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Apex Frozen Foods zoomed 15.96% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales for the period under review added up to Rs 264.29 crore, up 14.5% YoY.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.61% after the company announced a settlement agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. in relation to Myrbetriq (generic name: Mirabegron) in the United States.

Mazda zoomed 9.32% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 17.52% to Rs 8.72 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.42 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.30% to Rs 47.39 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 46.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

Global markets:

Most Asian market advanced on Thursday, buoyed by Japans post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda.

Japanese stocks extending its post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda.

Media reports noted that Takaichis snap-election landslide gives her an unusually strong, multi-year mandate to execute policy, which they view as broadly supportive for Japans markets and corporate sector.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day win streak after a better-than-expected January jobs report.

The blue-chip index lost 66.74 points, or 0.13%, and closed at 50,121.40. The S&P 500 was nearly flat at 6,941.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16% to end at 23,066.47.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics January nonfarm payrolls report showed job growth of 130,000 in January. Media reports suggested that the job growth gains for January were estimated to be around 55,000. Jobs growth in December was downwardly revised to 48,000.

Strong labor market has reduced the odds for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The jobs report follows weaker-than-expected consumer data released on Tuesday. That report showed that consumer spending in December was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain expected from economists polled by Dow Jones.

