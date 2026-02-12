Hindustan Unilever Q3 PAT skyrockets 121% YoY to Rs 6,603 cr

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)'s consolidated net profit zoomed 120.91% to Rs 6,603 crore on 5.74% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,235 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The PAT was primarily driven by a one-off positive impact from the Ice Cream demerger, accounted for in accordance with the approved scheme of demerger and applicable accounting standards.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 27.62% YoY to Rs 2,919 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

EBITDA rose 3% to Rs 3,788 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,689 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin fell 70 bps to 23.3% in Q3 FY26 as against 24% in Q3 FY25.

The company reported a consolidated 5% underlying sales growth (USG), driven by a 4% increase in underlying volume growth (UVG).

Revenue from the Home Care division stood at Rs 5,887 crore in Q3 FY26, up 2.57% year-on-year. The division reported 3% Underlying Sales Growth (USG) supported by mid-single digit Underlying Volume Growth (UVG). The category continued to experience negative price impact due to pricing actions taken during the year. Fabric Wash delivered mid-single digit UVG, while the Liquids portfolio accelerated its growth with double-digit gains. Household Care strengthened its double-digit UVG trend, led by Vim Liquid. During the quarter, market-development efforts were intensified to drive penetration and consumer upgradation to premium powders, with a focused push on the Rs 99 Surf Excel Easy Wash pack.

Revenue from the Beauty & Wellbeing division stood at Rs 3,930 crore in Q3 FY26, up 10.51% year-on-year. The division delivered 6% Underlying Sales Growth (USG) with low-single digit Underlying Volume Growth (UVG).

Hair Care reported volume-led double-digit growth, strengthening its leadership position, driven by outperformance in premium brands Dove and TRESemm Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics performed strongly in light moisturisers and the winter portfolio, offset by a subdued non-winter performance. The category maintained double-digit growth momentum in Channels of the Future, continuing to gain market share. Health & Wellbeing recorded another quarter of robust high double-digit growth.

During the quarter, the company launched TRESemmHydra Matrix, powered by category-defining hydration technology, and Minimalist expanded its skin and face portfolio with science-backed toners and serums for barrier support and advanced anti-ageing results.

Revenue from the Personal Care division stood at Rs 2,370 crore in Q3 FY26, up 5.66% year-on-year. The division grew 6% overall, with Skin Cleansing delivering mid-single digit growth, driven by strong double-digit gains in Pears and Dove.

The Bodywash portfolio continued to outperform, further strengthening its market leadership. Oral Care posted double-digit growth, led by the outperformance of Closeup. During the quarter, the freshness portfolio in Oral Care was further expanded with the launch of Closeup Intense Cool, whose zinc and cooling beads formula provides consumers with an instant burst of intense cooling and long-lasting freshness.

The Foods division delivered 6% Underlying Sales Growth (USG), led by high-single digit Underlying Volume Growth (UVG). Tea reported mid-single digit UVG, while revenue grew at a low-single digit pace, reflecting the impact of price reductions in a deflationary commodity environment.

Coffee maintained strong double-digit growth, supported by both price and volume. Lifestyle Nutrition grew in high-single digits, driven by Boost and Horlicks. Packaged Foods also reported high-single digit growth, led by volumes, with broad-based performance across Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Soups, and Unilever Foods Solutions. During the quarter, the Kissan masterbrand was extended into new demand spaces with the introduction of the Great Indian Chutneys range, inspired by flavors from across India.

Horlicks desirability was further enhanced with the launch of Horlicks Superfoods, enriched with superfood ingredients and powered by Nutrimax technology for superior nutrient absorption, along with a zero added sugar variant.

Priya Nair, CEO and MD, commented: During the quarter, demand trends reflected early signs of recovery, underpinned by supportive policy measures. Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6% Revenue Growth and 4% Underlying Volume Growth.

We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated organisation for Quick commerce. As market leaders in FMCG, our commitment to build modern brands, lead category creation and invest disproportionately to build future moats, places us in good stead to deliver sustained volume-led growth and create long-term shareholder value.

Hindustan Unilever is in the FMCG business comprising primarily of Home Care, Beauty & Personal Care and Foods & Refreshment segments. The Company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever slipped 3.21% to currently trade at Rs 2,383.50 on the BSE.

