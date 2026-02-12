Volumes spurt at Indegene Ltd counter
Indegene Ltd registered volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13975 shares
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2026.
Indegene Ltd registered volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13975 shares. The stock slipped 0.45% to Rs.471.05. Volumes stood at 10855 shares in the last session.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 14.11 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77831 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.2,279.70. Volumes stood at 80089 shares in the last session.
Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53332 shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.516.50. Volumes stood at 18752 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd clocked volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19797 shares. The stock gained 5.25% to Rs.1,392.10. Volumes stood at 48933 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 99417 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11115 shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.1,318.60. Volumes stood at 7842 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST