Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 23.06 croreNet profit of Gautam Gems rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 23.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.0616.55 39 OPM %1.080.79 -PBDT0.210.17 24 PBT0.190.12 58 NP0.140.10 40
