Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GCM Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GCM Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Bang Overseas Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2024.

Bang Overseas Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2024.

GCM Securities Ltd soared 14.29% to Rs 1.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Bang Overseas Ltd spiked 14.15% to Rs 76.41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8535 shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 263. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8548 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd exploded 13.33% to Rs 805.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4335 shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 12.45% to Rs 847.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6001 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

UCO Bank, Central Bank rise up to 9% in trade: here's why PSBs are surging

Insurance, retirement

Life certificate submission deadline missed? What pensioners must do next

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts higher at 80,900; Nifty at 24,400; Auto, metal stocks weigh

SC, Supreme Court

SC transfers 2 FIRs against Bengal BJP leader to CBI over 2020 clash

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi stopped at Ghazipur border on his way to Sambhal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon