Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2440, up 4.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.97% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% slide in NIFTY and a 15.53% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2440, up 4.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25177.45. The Sensex is at 82481.38, down 0.19%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 2.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36350.9, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thermax Ltd soars 10.6%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd soars 10.6%, up for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Gland Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

Gland Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

NLC India Ltd spurts 0.41%, up for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd spurts 0.41%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon