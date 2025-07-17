GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2440, up 4.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.97% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% slide in NIFTY and a 15.53% slide in the Nifty Energy index.
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2440, up 4.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25177.45. The Sensex is at 82481.38, down 0.19%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 2.78% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36350.9, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 98.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
