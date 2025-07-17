Thermax Ltd soars 10.6%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4032.4, up 10.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% fall in NIFTY and a 15.53% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4032.4, up 10.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25177.45. The Sensex is at 82481.38, down 0.19%. Thermax Ltd has added around 14.92% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36350.9, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.53 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 86.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content