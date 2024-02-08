General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Trent Ltd and Cummins India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2024.

General Insurance Corporation of India spiked 13.32% to Rs 458.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 12.53% to Rs 306.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd surged 8.91% to Rs 901.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41904 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd added 7.89% to Rs 3894.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46262 shares in the past one month.

Cummins India Ltd exploded 7.80% to Rs 2586.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12970 shares in the past one month.

