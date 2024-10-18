Genesys International allots 59,696 equity shares under ESOP

Genesys International Corporation has allotted 59,696 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each pursuant to the exercise of the Stock Options by the eligible employees of the Company under the Genesys ESOP Scheme -2020 and Genesys ESOP Scheme -2022.
Consequently, post-allotment the paid-up capital of the company shall stand increased to Rs. 19,84,69,300 divided into 3,96,93,860 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.
