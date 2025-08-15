Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 34.18 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 3.85% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.1828.32 21 OPM %14.8314.90 -PBDT6.375.96 7 PBT5.875.51 7 NP4.594.42 4
