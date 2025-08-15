Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 66.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 593.61 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 66.59% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 593.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 707.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales593.61707.71 -16 OPM %6.098.50 -PBDT29.5254.14 -45 PBT16.6343.91 -62 NP13.0339.00 -67
