Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 4.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 37.24 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 4.14% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 37.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.2431.55 18 OPM %14.7723.61 -PBDT6.537.24 -10 PBT6.066.12 -1 NP5.034.83 4
