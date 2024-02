Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Gensol Electric Vehicles (GEVPL), a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering, receives Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) Certification for its unique and revolutionary electric vehicle. This significant accomplishment marks a monumental step forward, paving the path for heralding the electric vehicle's official launch and sale in the Indian market.