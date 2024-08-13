Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.11% to Rs 295.15 crore

Net profit of Gensol Engineering rose 100.00% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.11% to Rs 295.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.295.15144.6029.7125.3253.2627.1426.9314.4520.4810.24