Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.11% to Rs 295.15 croreNet profit of Gensol Engineering rose 100.00% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 104.11% to Rs 295.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales295.15144.60 104 OPM %29.7125.32 -PBDT53.2627.14 96 PBT26.9314.45 86 NP20.4810.24 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content