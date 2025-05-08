GHCL consolidated net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 781.47 croreNet profit of GHCL rose 20.35% to Rs 150.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 781.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.38% to Rs 624.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 793.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 3183.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3446.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales781.47823.38 -5 3183.483446.54 -8 OPM %27.9222.40 -27.5224.59 - PBDT237.44195.71 21 947.61874.27 8 PBT209.17169.74 23 836.07772.17 8 NP150.27124.86 20 624.15793.90 -21
