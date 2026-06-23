GHV Infra Projects gains after securing Rs 213-cr work order from GHV India

GHV Infra Projects advanced 2.39% to Rs 222.95 after the company announced that it had secured a work order worth approximately Rs 213 crore from GHV (India).

The contract encompasses composite works across civil, electrical, mechanical, and signal & telecom segments. The scope includes the upgradation and development of maintenance infrastructure at a coaching complex, establishment of next-generation freight maintenance facilities, and construction of infrastructure for a loco shed in West Bengal.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 14 months from the date of commencement.

The company stated that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. GHV (India) Private Limited is the awarding authority for the contract. It further clarified that the transaction qualifies as a related-party transaction and is being undertaken on an arms-length basis.

GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.

GHV Infra Projects reported a 41.91% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 19.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 13.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 29.48% year-on-year to Rs 213.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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