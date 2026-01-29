Elcid Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 61.74 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments reported to Rs 47.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 61.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.61.74-5.2698.17115.2160.92-5.7560.53-6.0347.38-6.89

