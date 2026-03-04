Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025%

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025%

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Gland Pharma has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application filed for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025% (OTC).

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Lumify Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025%, of Bausch & Lomb Inc.

This Product is indicated to relieve redness of the eye.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

Indices trade with major losses amid U.S.-Iran tensions; media share tumble

Indices trade with major losses amid U.S.-Iran tensions; media share tumble

India composite PMI hits three-month high

India composite PMI hits three-month high

RBI says 98.44 pf Rs 2000 banknotes returned so far

RBI says 98.44 pf Rs 2000 banknotes returned so far

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air