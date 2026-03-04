Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI says 98.44 pf Rs 2000 banknotes returned so far

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation vide Press Release 2023-2024/257 dated May 19, 2023. The status of withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes is periodically published by the RBI. The facility for deposit and / or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country upto October 07, 2023. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 5,551 crore at the close of business on February 28, 2026. Thus, 98.44% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

